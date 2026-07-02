BREAKING: 7 Workers Buried Under Massive Rock At Bengaluru Stone Quarry; Probe Underway

Bengaluru: Seven workers were killed after a massive rock collapsed inside a stone quarry near Madapatna in Karnataka's Bengaluru South district on Thursday.

The accident occurred at the Kaveri Crusher quarry, where labourers were working inside a quarry pit when a huge boulder being removed from the top of the quarry suddenly gave way and came crashing down on them.

According to preliminary information, excavation work was underway at the bottom of the quarry while rock removal operations were simultaneously being carried out from above using heavy machinery, including a tractor and an excavator. A large rock reportedly fell from a height of nearly 40 feet, burying the workers beneath it.

Seven labourers reportedly died in the incident. The victims were migrant workers from Bihar and Assam, employed as daily-wage labourers at the stone crusher site.

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18 Workers Were At The Quarry

One of the workers present at the site told authorities that around 18 labourers were inside the quarry when the accident took place. Officials are verifying the exact number of workers who were present during the collapse.

Several others are also reported to have sustained injuries and were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Authorities are yet to confirm the final number of injured.

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Rescue Teams Rush To Spot

Police, fire personnel and rescue teams rushed to the quarry immediately after receiving information about the collapse. Rescue operations were launched to remove the debris. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and will be sent for post-mortem examination.

Probe Into Safety Lapses

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse. Officials are examining whether mandatory safety protocols were followed at the quarry and whether any negligence or violations contributed to the accident.