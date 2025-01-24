‘Main Vidhayak Ka Beta Hoon’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s Son Threatens Delhi Police over Challan Ahead of Polls

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son, Mohammad Anas, allegedly threatened Delhi Police after being stopped for riding a bike with a modified silencer and issuing a Challan.

He said, '‘Main vidhayak ka beta hoon”, according to the Police when they stopped him for using modified silencer in his bike.

AAP MLA's Son Faces Action Over Modified Bike, Misbehaves with Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a challan and seized a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle with a modified silencer, allegedly driven by Mohammad Anas, the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. The bike, with registration number DL14SL4388, was black in color and equipped with a modified silencer which was creating loud noise and violating traffic laws.

According to FIR, the incident took place at around 8:30 PM near Nafees Road, Batla House, when police were patrolling the area ahead of Republic Day .

According to officials, two boys were riding the bike in a reckless manner, driving in a zigzag pattern, and coming from the wrong side. The police stopped them for violating traffic rules, but the situation escalated when one of the boys, identified as Mohammad Anas, claimed to be the son of MLA Amanatullah Khan.

"He told us, ‘Main vidhayak ka beta hoon’ (I am the son of an MLA) and questioned why we were stopping his bike, alleging it was because it had the Aam Aadmi Party symbol on it," an officer said. Boy reportedly refused to produce a driving license or registration certificate (RC) and misbehaved with the police personnel.

When asked to cooperate, he called someone and claimed he was his father, Amanatullah Khan, who allegedly spoke rudely to the police over the phone. The situation intensified, and Anas, along with the other boy, abandoned the bike at the spot and fled without providing their names or addresses.

The police took possession of the Royal Enfield Bullet, which had been fitted with an illegal silencer, and registered a case under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including driving without a license or RC, modifying the silencer, not wearing helmets, reckless driving, and misbehavior, according to Police.

The challan was filed under sections 3/181, 5/180, 39/192, 194D, 132/179, and 184 of the MV Act. The seized bike was deposited in the police storeroom, and the incident was recorded by an officer on his mobile phone as evidence.