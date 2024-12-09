AAP Releases Second List of 20 Candidates for Delhi Polls; Sisodia to Contest From Jangpura

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (December 9) released the second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

The list includes former Dy CM Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura and Avadh Ojha from Patparganj.

The list also consists names of Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), who recently quit the BJP to join the Arvind Kejriwal -led party.

Furthermore, Shunty replaced sitting AAP MLA and Speaker in the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, while Bittu has been fielded in place of Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the house.

Check the full list below:

The AAP had announced 11 candidates in its first list for the polls.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due before February next year.