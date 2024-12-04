sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ ISRO Proba -3 Launch | Brian Thompson | Beef Ban | Maharashtra Oath-Taking Ceremony | ChaySo Wedding | Hindus Under Threat |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Naresh Balyan Arrested Under MCOCA, Hours After Bail in Extortion Case

Published 17:53 IST, December 4th 2024

Naresh Balyan Arrested Under MCOCA, Hours After Bail in Extortion Case

Soon after Delhi court granted bail to AAP’s Naresh Balyan in an extortion case, he was again arrested in MCOCA.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AAP leader Naresh Balyan arrest
AAP’s Naresh Balyan Gets Bail In Extortion Case | Image: nareshbalyanmla/ Instagram
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on Wednesday in connection with an alleged organised crime case, hours after he was granted bail in a separate extortion case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal provided bail to Balyan in the extortion case, allowing him to be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the same amount. The judge clarified that the arrest on Wednesday was made while Balyan was in police custody.

Earlier that day, the police had filed an application seeking permission to arrest Balyan under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). However, the judge deemed the application "not maintainable" and stated, "whichever agency wants can arrest him (Balyan) as per the law."

In the extortion case, the police informed the court that further custodial interrogation of the accused was not necessary and requested 14-day judicial custody.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:58 IST, December 4th 2024

Maharashtra