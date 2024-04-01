Advertisement

Sahibganj: A cargo ship hit three boats near Old Sahibganj Gangaghat in Jharkhand today. Many people on board were injured and have been sent to the hospital for medical treatment. One boat was completely damaged in the incident and sank into the Ganga. Several people are also missing after the accident on the river. The district administration and local divers reached the spot immediately and began rescue operations.

According to information on the incident, farmers coming to Ojha Toli Ghat via river Ganga were carrying watermelons from Diara in small boats. A heavy cargo ship hit all three boats, one of which was badly damaged and sank immediately.

Advertisement

There is no confirmation yet regarding any casualties. The city police is investigating the matter.

This is a developing story.