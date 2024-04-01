×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Breaking: Boat Accident in Ganga River at Sahibganj, Several Injured and Some Missing

A cargo ship hit three boats near Old Sahibganj Gangaghat in Jharkhand today.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Sahibganj boat accident
Sahibganj boat accident visuals | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Sahibganj: A cargo ship hit three boats near Old Sahibganj Gangaghat in Jharkhand today. Many people on board were injured and have been sent to the hospital for medical treatment. One boat was completely damaged in the incident and sank into the Ganga. Several people are also missing after the accident on the river. The district administration and local divers reached the spot immediately and began rescue operations.

According to information on the incident, farmers coming to Ojha Toli Ghat via river Ganga were carrying watermelons from Diara in small boats. A heavy cargo ship hit all three boats, one of which was badly damaged and sank immediately.

There is no confirmation yet regarding any casualties. The city police is investigating the matter.

This is a developing story.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:24 IST

