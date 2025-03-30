AFSPA Extended in Manipur, Except 13 Police Station Areas: MHA

Imphal: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to the entire state of Manipur , excluding 13 police station areas. This decision comes amidst ongoing concerns over law and order in the region, which has been classified as a "disturbed area."

AFSPA Extended in Manipur

Key Details of the Extension

The AFSPA, grants special powers to armed forces in areas deemed disturbed, will now cover all districts of Manipur except for the jurisdictions of 13 police stations. These areas include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, and Leimakhong.

Reasons Behind the Decision

The MHA cited the volatile security situation in Manipur as the primary reason for the extension. The state has witnessed intermittent violence and insurgent activities, particularly in fringe and vulnerable areas. The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations, search premises, and make arrests without prior warrants, aiming to restore order and curb insurgency.

The extension of AFSPA deepens the challenges faced by theses state in addressing insurgency and maintaining stability.

AFSPA also Extended in Arunanchal and Nagaland

AFSPA extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and 3 police station areas in the state for 6 months.