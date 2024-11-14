sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: AFSPA Reimposed In Manipur’s 6 Police Station Areas Including Jiribam

Published 16:35 IST, November 14th 2024

BREAKING: AFSPA Reimposed In Manipur’s 6 Police Station Areas Including Jiribam

Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act reimposed in Manipur's 6 police station areas, including violence-hit Jiribam: MHA.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Explained: Why Was AFSPA Brought in Jammu And Kashmir, Should It Be Revoked?
BREAKING: AFSPA Reimposed In Manipur’s 6 Police Station Areas | Image: Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:38 IST, November 14th 2024

Manipur