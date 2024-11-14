Published 16:35 IST, November 14th 2024
BREAKING: AFSPA Reimposed In Manipur’s 6 Police Station Areas Including Jiribam
Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act reimposed in Manipur's 6 police station areas, including violence-hit Jiribam: MHA.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: AFSPA Reimposed In Manipur’s 6 Police Station Areas | Image: Representative
15:38 IST, November 14th 2024