Karnataka Power Tussle: Siddaramaiah & DKS Present United Front, Call Rift ‘Opposition’s Fake Campaign’

Bengaluru: Putting an end to days of intense political speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (DKS) appeared together on Saturday morning for a joint press conference, moments after sharing breakfast at the CM’s residence, to assert that there is “no rift whatsoever” between the state’s two tallest Congress leaders.

Beginning the press briefing, Siddaramaiah confirmed that he invited Shivakumar for breakfast after a request from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

“DK Shivakumar came to my house today. We had breakfast. KC Venugopal called me day before yesterday and requested me to invite him,” the CM said, acknowledging that several issues had cropped up over the last month but dismissed all talk of factionalism.

“There are no differences between us. We have worked together in the past and will continue doing so. There never was, there never will be differences,” Siddaramaiah said.

Blamed the Opposition directly, especially the JD(S), for trying to create and amplify rumours of conflict within the Congress, the CM said, “This entire rift narrative is a fake campaign by the JD(S). We know how to counter them.”

Highlighting Congress’ numerical advantage, he declared the Opposition’s plans for a no-confidence motion “laughable”. “We are 142 MLAs. They are just 64. Even if BJP and JD(S) unite, they will barely reach 86. It’s a futile exercise,” he said.

He added that he and DKS have already devised a strategy to take on the Opposition jointly during the upcoming Belagavi session. “Whatever allegations they make, we will face them. From tomorrow, there will be no confusion,” the CM said.

Reinforcing discipline within the ruling party, he said, “Whatever the high command says, we will comply with it. The final word is always with the high command.”

Dismissing any groupism and reaffirming unity within the party, Shivakumar said, “There is only one group, the Congress group.”

“With your blessings, Congress is in power today. Whatever the high command has decided is what is being executed,” he said.

He categorically denied reports of camps within the party. “There is no groupism of any sort. “Preparations for the winter session are complete and both of us are working with complete coordination,” he said.

Expressing camaraderie with the Chief Minister, he said, “Today I am very happy the media is here. The CM has also planned to come for lunch or dinner.”

In a clear message to the Opposition, both leaders repeatedly stated that they are united, the government is stable, and the Opposition’s attempts to create fissures will not succeed.

The joint appearance is a decisive attempt to end days of speculation over internal friction and send a strong message ahead of the December 8 Belagavi session.