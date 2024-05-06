Advertisement

Ahmedabad: At least three schools in Ahmedabad have been put on alert after they received bomb threat emails on Monday, which triggered panic among students, Staff, and parents. The threat emails were allegedly sent from a Russian domain, 'mail.ru', a similar source of bomb threat emails that had targeted over 100 schools in Delhi-NCR last week.

Meanwhile, the state police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams have been rushed to the spots. Further investigations are underway.

When Nearly 100 Schools in Delhi-NCR Receive Bomb Threat

Earlier last week, hundreds of schools in Delhi-NCR had received an identical threat e-mail claiming that explosives had been planted on their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches. Initially, officials suspected a “deeper conspiracy” by a terror group amid the Lok Sabha elections. Later, they declared it a ‘hoax’ as 'nothing objectionable” was found during searches.

What Was Written In The Threat Mail Sent to Delhi Schools

The threat emails, which were received by all the targeted schools in Delhi-NCR, contained similar content. Republic World had accessed the mail and found that the common thread among them (mails) suggests a coordinated effort to incite fear and disruption. “Kill them wherever you meet and drive them out of the places from which they drove you. There are many explosive devices in the school. Allah Subhanahu wa Ta'ala has given us a chance that inherited few have to become martyrs in the territory of was in the abode of the enemies of Islam”, the threatening mail read.