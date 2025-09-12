Breaking: After Delhi High Court, Bombay HC Receives Bomb Threat, Search Underway

Mumbai, Maharashtra: After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court has received a bomb threat.

Search operation is currently underway.

Judges, lawyers, staff and visitors have been asked to vacate the court premises.

Regarding the threat, a lawyer, Advocate Mangala Waghe said, "Bombay High Court received a bomb threat today. So, the court has been vacated...Police are investigating it."

Another lawyer said, "Police told us to go out and that there is a bomb threat rumour. They told us that this is an order of the Chief Justice."

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court received a bomb threat.

A warning regarding the bomb threat to the High Court was issued by an unidentified person or persons via email, Delhi police sources confirmed on Friday.

The threat email mentions the Delhi High Court and is addressed to the staff of the High Court with the subject line, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2pm."

According to sources, the letter claims involvement of Pakistan while warning about the placement of three bombs at the court premises. The sender's email ID has been identified as "kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com".

"The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers," the letter read, making controversial claims.

As this happened, a major security scare gripped the Delhi High Court after an email warning of a bomb threat in and around the court premises led to panic and disruption of proceedings.

As the alert spread, all benches of the High Court rose immediately, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were evacuated from the premises. The sudden evacuation created scenes of chaos, with people rushing out of the court complex.

Earlier on September 9, the Maulana Azad Medical College in the national capital and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat received bomb threats, Delhi police said.

According to Delhi Police, the threat, received via email, indicated a possible detonation at MAMC and the CM Secretariat. Delhi Police said that there was no specific mention in the email that was sent to the MAMC medical college dean. A bomb squad was deployed to the sites.

On August 28, around 20 colleges, including Jesus and Mary College in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, received bomb threat emails. According to the police, the calls were declared a hoax after the investigation. It is suspected that the sender of the email used a VPN.