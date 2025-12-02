Breaking: Age Relaxation File Flies to Raj Bhawan, JK Aspirants Await Justice

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government has inched closer to granting age relaxation for job aspirants, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah approving the proposal and formally dispatching the file to Raj Bhawan for the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s consent.

The move, confirmed by National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq, has sparked fresh hope among thousands of candidates who have long demanded relief after years of recruitment delays.

The decision comes against the backdrop of repeated disruptions in recruitment since 2019, caused by administrative restructuring, litigation, and changes in service rules.

Many aspirants crossed the upper age limit during this period, leaving them ineligible for government posts despite years of preparation. The demand for relaxation intensified over the past two years, with youth groups staging protests in Srinagar and Jammu, often joined by political leaders.

Advertisement

Senior NC leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has been vocal, insisting that age relaxation is not a concession but a matter of justice.

“The government cannot punish young men and women for delays beyond their control. This is about fairness, not favour,” Ruhullah had said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting in Jammu, chaired by Omar Abdullah, is expected to deliberate on youth‑centric issues, including reservation reforms.

Officials said proposals to increase the Open Merit quota from 30 to 40 percent and rationalize categories such as Resident of Backward Areas (RBA) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will also be discussed. The Cabinet endorsement of the age relaxation file is seen as a formality before Raj Bhawan issues the final order.

The timing of the move is crucial, with the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) preliminary examination scheduled for December 7.

Aspirants say they have been living in uncertainty, receiving verbal assurances since June but no formal order.

“We have lost years waiting for recruitment drives that never materialised. This decision is our last hope,” said one candidate Zakir Rafiq in Srinagar.

Political observers view the development as the Omar Abdullah‑led government’s first major administrative step toward addressing youth unemployment and recruitment injustice.

If cleared by Raj Bhawan, the relaxation will apply across multiple recruitment categories, offering immediate relief to thousands who had become ineligible.