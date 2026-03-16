Updated 16 March 2026 at 11:46 IST
Air India A350 From New York To Delhi Diverts to Ireland After Mid-Air Turbulence Triggers Loud Noise, Vibration
The aircraft landed safely, and engineers are now investigating the source of the noise and vibration.
- India News
- 1 min read
BREAKING: An Air India A350 flight (AI102) flying from New York (JFK) to Delhi had to divert to Shannon Airport in Ireland on 16 March 2026 because of a technical concern
While flying over the North Atlantic (NAT region), the aircraft passed through moderate to severe turbulence
After the turbulence, the crew and passengers heard a loud noise and felt vibration starting from the floor
The vibration and sound gradually spread forward and upward and even the top cabin area. It seemed like it might be coming from the rear cargo compartment because the noise and vibration kept increasing, the pilots decided as a precaution to divert to Shannon Airport, after coordinating with maintenance control
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The aircraft landed safely, and engineers are now investigating the source of the noise and vibration.
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Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 11:46 IST