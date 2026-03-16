Air India A350 From New York To Delhi Diverts to Ireland After Mid-Air Turbulence Triggers Loud Noise, Vibration | Image: ANI

BREAKING: An Air India A350 flight (AI102) flying from New York (JFK) to Delhi had to divert to Shannon Airport in Ireland on 16 March 2026 because of a technical concern

While flying over the North Atlantic (NAT region), the aircraft passed through moderate to severe turbulence

After the turbulence, the crew and passengers heard a loud noise and felt vibration starting from the floor

The vibration and sound gradually spread forward and upward and even the top cabin area. It seemed like it might be coming from the rear cargo compartment because the noise and vibration kept increasing, the pilots decided as a precaution to divert to Shannon Airport, after coordinating with maintenance control

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