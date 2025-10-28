Updated 28 October 2025 at 13:50 IST
BREAKING: Air India Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport Terminal 3
A bus assigned to Air India airlines at Delhi's Terminal 3 airport caught fire on the morning of October 28. No injuries have been reported so far.
Air India bus catches fire at T3 | Image: Republic
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 28 October 2025 at 13:41 IST