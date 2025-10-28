Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 28 October 2025 at 13:50 IST

BREAKING: Air India Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport Terminal 3

A bus assigned to Air India airlines at Delhi's Terminal 3 airport caught fire on the morning of October 28. No injuries have been reported so far.

Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Air India bus catches fire at T3
Air India bus catches fire at T3 | Image: Republic

A bus assigned to Air India airlines at Delhi's Terminal 3 airport caught fire on the morning of October 28. No injuries have been reported so far. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 28 October 2025 at 13:41 IST