BREAKING: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Shares ‘Important Facts About Flight AI171’ That Crashed in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson shared more “important facts about flight AI171” on Thursday. In its latest statement, the airline wrote, “We want to share some important facts about Flight AI171 to provide clarity during this difficult time. The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight. These are the facts as we knew them today. We, together with the entire aviation industry, await the official investigation report to understand more.”