BREAKING: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Shares ‘Important Facts About Flight AI171’ That Crashed in Ahmedabad

Updated 19 June 2025 at 18:30 IST
New Delhi: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson shared more “important facts about flight AI171” on Thursday. In its latest statement, the airline wrote, “We want to share some important facts about Flight AI171 to provide clarity during this difficult time. The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight. These are the facts as we knew them today. We, together with the entire aviation industry, await the official investigation report to understand more.”
“Arising from this tragedy, and as directed by DGCA on June 14, 2025, we have been conducting thorough safety inspections on our 33 Boeing 787 aircraft. So far, inspections have been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service. The remaining aircraft are currently in planned maintenance and will have these additional checks done before being released into service. Following the review, the DGCA has confirmed that our Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance,” it added.
Published 19 June 2025 at 18:27 IST