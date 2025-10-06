Republic World
Updated 6 October 2025 at 13:19 IST

BREAKING: Air India Delhi-Singapore Flight Cancelled After Facing Technical Glitch Just Before Take Off

The AI2115 New Delhi-Singapore Air India aircraft which was scheduled to depart this early morning from makes Ground Turn back (GTB) after technical glitch was reported.

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
Air India New Delhi-Singapore Flight Cancelled After Facing Technical Glitch Before Take Off
Air India New Delhi-Singapore Flight Cancelled After Facing Technical Glitch Before Take Off | Image: ANI

BREAKING: The AI2115 New Delhi-Singapore Air India aircraft which was scheduled to depart this early morning from makes Ground Turn back (GTB) after technical glitch was reported. The glitch in the aircraft was reported before the takeoff and the flight has been cancelled by the airlines.

The airline is yet to issue a statement.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 6 October 2025 at 13:17 IST

