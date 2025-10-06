Updated 6 October 2025 at 13:19 IST
BREAKING: Air India Delhi-Singapore Flight Cancelled After Facing Technical Glitch Just Before Take Off
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
Air India New Delhi-Singapore Flight Cancelled After Facing Technical Glitch Before Take Off | Image: ANI
BREAKING: The AI2115 New Delhi-Singapore Air India aircraft which was scheduled to depart this early morning from makes Ground Turn back (GTB) after technical glitch was reported. The glitch in the aircraft was reported before the takeoff and the flight has been cancelled by the airlines.
The airline is yet to issue a statement.
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 13:17 IST