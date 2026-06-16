BREAKING: Jeddah-Bound Air India Express Flight Returns to Kannur Mid-Air After Technical Snag

New Delhi: An Air India Express flight operating from Kannur to Jeddah was forced to return to its point of origin on Tuesday after the crew reportedly detected a technical issue mid-air.

The aircraft, carrying more than 180 passengers, had departed from Kannur International Airport at around 7:40 am. However, nearly two hours into the journey, the pilots reportedly identified a technical snag and, as a precautionary measure, decided to turn the aircraft back to Kannur.

The flight landed safely, and further inspections were initiated to assess the issue.

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(It is developing story, further details are awaited.)