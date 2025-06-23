BREAKING: Air India Express Flight Returns To Delhi Mid-Air After Hovering Over Jammu Airport

The Air India Express flight IX-2564 had already completed several loops above the Jammu airspace before initiating the return. | Image: Rep Image

New Delhi: Air India Express flight IX-2564, en route from New Delhi to Jammu, returned to the national capital on Monday after circling the Jammu Airport multiple times. According to reports, the runway was clear for landing, but the pilot announced that the flight would not be landing and instead would return to Delhi.

The aircraft had already completed several loops above the Jammu airspace before initiating the return.

Air India Express has yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Day After Chaos at Patna Airport

This comes a day after a major commotion broke out at Patna Airport after an Air India Express flight arrived without the checked-in luggage of several passengers. Tensions escalated as frustrated travelers learned their bags had not made it onto the flight.

Flight IX2936, departing from Bengaluru, landed in Patna at approximately 8:30 a.m. The aircraft was carrying 180 passengers.

According to reports, shortly after landing, an announcement directed all passengers to collect their baggage at Belt No. 4. However, some passengers waited in vain as no luggage appeared.

Upon inquiry, Air India Express staff informed the affected passengers that their baggage could not be loaded onto the flight due to weight restrictions.

Outraged by what they described as irresponsible and unprofessional conduct by the airline, many passengers began to protest. Several even missed their connecting flights due to the delay and confusion surrounding their luggage.

In a related incident, Air India Flight XI1634 from Chennai also reportedly landed in Patna without the checked-in baggage of its passengers. This led to further outrage, as travellers were shocked to discover that their luggage had been left behind.