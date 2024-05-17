Advertisement

New Delhi: Air India Flight 807 from Delhi to Bengaluru with 175 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after the crew reported a fire in its air-conditioning unit moments after takeoff. The SoS call meant there was a full emergency declared at the Delhi International Airport as the Air India flight 807 made a U-turn for an emergency landing. The fire emergency call was made at 5.52 pm by Air sending all emergency services into action. The flight eventually landed safely at the Delhi Airport but not before some anxious moments for passengers on board.

Sources confirmed Republic that the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport had to declare an emergency for the landing of the aeroplane. The flight was originally scheduled to land at Bengaluru.

According to the airport officials, as soon as the emergency call was received, the airport authority immediately swung into action and an alert was flagged at the airport. The airport authority officials along with the security team and the fire-fighting team were sent to the runway to tackle any emergency.

This is a developing story, more updates shortly