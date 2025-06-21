Breaking: Delhi-Patna Air India Express Flight Diverted To Varanasi Due To Bad Weather Conditions

Varanasi: An Air India Express flight travelling from Delhi to Patna was diverted to Varanasi due to bad weather conditions in Bihar's capital city. According to reports, Air India Express flight IX1014, which was originally scheduled to land in Patna, was redirected to Varanasi as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew.

As per the officials, the decision to divert the flight was made after assessing the weather conditions in Patna, which were deemed unsuitable for a safe landing. After sensing that the weather conditions were not favourable for landing, the pilot opted to divert the flight to Varanasi, prioritising the safety of everyone on board, an official of the airline stated.