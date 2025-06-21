Breaking: Delhi-Patna Air India Express Flight Diverted To Varanasi Due To Bad Weather Conditions

Updated 21 June 2025 at 19:38 IST
Varanasi: An Air India Express flight travelling from Delhi to Patna was diverted to Varanasi due to bad weather conditions in Bihar's capital city. According to reports, Air India Express flight IX1014, which was originally scheduled to land in Patna, was redirected to Varanasi as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew.
As per the officials, the decision to divert the flight was made after assessing the weather conditions in Patna, which were deemed unsuitable for a safe landing. After sensing that the weather conditions were not favourable for landing, the pilot opted to divert the flight to Varanasi, prioritising the safety of everyone on board, an official of the airline stated.
The passengers on board the flight were understandably concerned when they learned about the diversion. However, the airline's crew members kept them informed about the situation and ensured their safety and comfort throughout the unexpected detour. The passengers were provided with necessary assistance and support, minimising any inconvenience caused by the diversion, the official said.
Published 21 June 2025 at 19:24 IST