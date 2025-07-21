Air India Flight From Kochi Overshoots Runway at Mumbai Airport Amid Heavy Rain

BREAKING: An Air India flight arriving from Kochi overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai Airport on Monday amid heavy rainfall in the city.

The A320 aircraft, operating as flight AI 2744 (VT-TYA), veered off the runway shortly after touchdown due to poor weather conditions, preliminary reports said.

Sources indicated that three of the aircraft’s tyres burst during landing and the engine may have sustained damage. Despite the incident, the aircraft was able to taxi safely to the terminal, and all passengers and crew disembarked without any injuries.

Air India confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying "Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority," an Air India spokesperson said.

CSMIA also issued a statement on the incident, noting that its emergency response teams were activated promptly to handle the situation.

“An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion.

All passengers and crew are safe. There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway - 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority,” a spokesperson for CSMIA said.