BREAKING: Air India Passenger Urinates on Japanese National Onboard Delhi-Bangkok Flight

New Delhi: In yet another shocking case of mid-air misconduct, an Air India passenger urinated on a fellow traveler on board flight AI2336 en route from Delhi to Bangkok. The incident occurred during the aircraft’s descent and was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by the airline.

According to an internal report filed by Air India, the incident involved a passenger seated in seat 2D, identified as Tushar Masand, who urinated on Hiroshi Yoshizane, the Managing Director of Bridgestone India, seated in 1D.

According to the airlines, Hiroshi immediately alerted the crew. Senior cabin crew members Sunpreet Singh and Rishika Matre responded by providing towels and assisting Hiroshi in cleaning up, while also relocating Masand from the area. Hiroshi was then escorted to the lavatory to change clothes, and the captain was informed of the situation.

Another passenger in 1F, Matthew, expressed discomfort and requested that Masand be removed from the J class cabin due to safety concerns.

After using the lavatory, Masand apologized repeatedly to Hiroshi, who declined to file a formal complaint, stating he did not wish to waste time after landing.

Despite the lack of a formal complaint from Hiroshi, Masand was issued a verbal warning and relocated to seat 14C after Matthew refused to sit beside him.

Not the First Time: Air India’s Pee-Gate Problem

This is not the first incident for Air India. In November 2022, a shocking case emerged when a business-class passenger on a New York-Delhi flight urinated on an elderly woman. The airline faced severe backlash for its handling of the matter, with the DGCA later fining the airline and suspending the pilot for negligence.