Published 19:43 IST, November 27th 2024
BREAKING: Air India Pilot Found Dead in Mumbai Flat, Boyfriend Arrested For Abetment of Suicide
New Delhi: A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, was allegedly found dead in her flat in Andheri, Mumbai, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide. Her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, 27, has reportedly been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and remanded in police custody until November 29.
According to the Powai police, the body of Tuli was recovered from her residence, and her uncle filed a complaint alleging that Pandit had frequently misbehaved with her and had engaged in arguments.
More details are awaited…
Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.
AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi
Sanjeevani (Delhi)
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)
Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7
