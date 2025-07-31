BREAKING: Air India's London-bound Flight aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to a technical issue

BREAKING: An Air India flight scheduled to depart for London aborted takeoff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday due to a suspected technical issue. The incident occurred while the aircraft was preparing for departure, prompting the crew to halt the takeoff as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson confirmed, “Flight AI2017, operating from Delhi to London on July 31, returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks.”

According to sources, the flight was to be operated using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. While details about the number of passengers onboard have not been disclosed, the airline has stated that an alternative aircraft is being arranged to transport passengers to London at the earliest.

“Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay,” the airline added.