BREAKING: Air India to Reduce International Services by 15% After AI-171 Tragic Plane Crash

New Delhi: Air India announced on Wednesday that it will reduce its international operations on widebody aircraft by 15%, citing ongoing operational challenges in the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash involving flight AI171.

The airline said the move is aimed at maintaining stability in operations, improving efficiency, and minimising inconvenience to passengers.

The cutback, which will primarily affect flights operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, will be implemented gradually by June 20 and will remain in effect until at least mid-July.

“Air India has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks... This effectively adds to our reserve aircraft availability to take care of any unplanned disruptions,” the airline stated.

66 Flights Cancelled Between June 12–17

Since the crash of AI171 on June 12, the airline has cancelled 66 flights scheduled to be operated with Boeing 787s.

The Dreamliner is a key component of Air India’s long-haul fleet and is used primarily on high-capacity international routes.

The temporary cuts are expected to alleviate pressure on the fleet, which is undergoing enhanced safety checks, while also dealing with airspace restrictions and adverse weather conditions.

Air India apologised to affected passengers and assured that efforts are underway to provide alternate arrangements.

“Passengers will be informed in advance and we will make our best efforts to accommodate them on alternate flights,” the statement said.

The airline is also offering flexible options to customers, including the ability to reschedule without additional charges or receive a full refund, depending on passenger preference.

Air India noted that a revised international flight schedule, effective from June 20, 2025, will be shared soon.

Boeing 787 Fleet Under Scrutiny