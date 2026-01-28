Updated 28 January 2026 at 10:24 IST
BREAKING | Aircraft Carrying Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Crash Lands in Baramati
An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reportedly met with an accident while attempting to land in Baramati on Wednesday morning. According to initial accounts from locals, the NCP leader was taken to a hospital. Official details are awaited.
India News
Mumbai: An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was involved in a crash on Wednesday, triggering alarm and an immediate response from emergency and security agencies.
Preliminary reports indicate the plane met with an accident during the landing phase, though the exact circumstances leading to the crash are still being investigated by authorities. Rescue operations were immediately launched, and fire units were seen at the crash site as responders worked to bring the situation under control.
The plane was carrying six people, including Pawar. Emergency teams rushed to the site immediately following the accident.
Videos and images from the scene show emergency personnel at the site attending to the aircraft. The visuals provide a view of the ongoing rescue and safety operations, confirming the presence of officials and responders working to manage the situation.
Officials have now confirmed that four people aboard the aircraft have died, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who succumbed to injuries in the crash. The small chartered plane, carrying six people in total, went down while attempting to land at Baramati Airport earlier today.
Rescue and medical teams at the site reported the fatalities as they worked to recover those on board and secure the wreckage. State authorities have also begun notifying the families of the victims and are preparing formal statements as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.
More details are expected as rescue teams continue their work and authorities issue updates on Pawar’s condition and the outcome of the crash investigation.
This is a developing story. Further updates will follow as verified information becomes available.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 28 January 2026 at 09:26 IST