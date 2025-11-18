BREAKING: Al‑Falah University Founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Arrested By ED In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The founder of Al‑Falah University, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, was arrested on Tuesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to Al-Falah Charitable Trust. The action came up after the investigating agencies started tightening the noose following the doctors at the university being linked to the deadly Red Fort car‑blast case. According to reports, the agencies also seized Rs 35 lakh from one of the trustees.