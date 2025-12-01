Breaking: All Flights To Port Blair Cancelled As Cyclone Ditwah Maintains Course in Bay Of Bengal | Image: ANI, Republic

Port Blair: All flights headed to Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been cancelled for December 1, as Cyclone Ditwah continues its progress over the Bay of Bengal, moving roughly parallel to the southeast Indian coastline.

The precautionary shutdown comes amid mounting concerns that heavy rains and rough seas, triggered by the cyclone that is currently skirting the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, could disrupt air and sea connectivity, endangering travel to and from the islands.

Rescue and disaster readiness teams have been placed on high alert, with contingency plans, including air-lifts, for essential supplies or evacuations if necessary.

The cyclone, which first wrought havoc in Sri Lanka, has already forced mass flight cancellations, school closures and widespread disruptions across Tamil Nadu and adjoining states, as authorities scramble to mitigate the impact of strong winds, high tides and torrential rains.

