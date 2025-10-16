Updated 16 October 2025 at 17:02 IST
Breaking: All Gujarat Ministers Resign Ahead of Major Cabinet Reshuffle Tomorrow
All Cabinet ministers in Gujarat have submitted their resignations ahead of a mega Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for tomorrow. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has accepted the resignations, paving the way for a complete overhaul of his Council of Ministers.
Patel is expected to meet Governor Acharya Devvrat later today to stake claim and form a new Cabinet.
This move mirrors the BJP’s strategy seen in previous state-level revamps, signalling possible changes in key portfolios and a realignment of political priorities within the Gujarat Government.
