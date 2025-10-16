Republic World
  • Breaking: All Gujarat Ministers Resign Ahead of Major Cabinet Reshuffle Tomorrow

Updated 16 October 2025 at 17:02 IST

Breaking: All Gujarat Ministers Resign Ahead of Major Cabinet Reshuffle Tomorrow

All Cabinet ministers in Gujarat have submitted their resignations ahead of a mega Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for tomorrow. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has accepted the resignations, paving the way for a complete overhaul of his Council of Ministers.

Reported by: Deepti Verma
All Cabinet ministers except CM Bhupendra Patel have resigned.
All Cabinet ministers except CM Bhupendra Patel have resigned. | Image: ANI File

New Delhi: In a dramatic political development, all Cabinet ministers in Gujarat have submitted their resignations ahead of a mega Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for tomorrow. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has accepted the resignations, paving the way for a complete overhaul of his Council of Ministers.

Patel is expected to meet Governor Acharya Devvrat later today to stake claim and form a new Cabinet.

This move mirrors the BJP’s strategy seen in previous state-level revamps, signalling possible changes in key portfolios and a realignment of political priorities within the Gujarat Government.

Published By : Deepti Verma

Published On: 16 October 2025 at 16:40 IST

