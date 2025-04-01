All NDA Allies Extend Support to WAQF Amendment Bill

Updated April 1st 2025, 15:00 IST
New Delhi: All allies of the National Democratic Alliance ( NDA ) have voiced their strong support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with key partners including Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Apna Dal, and Shiv Sena confirming their backing for the proposed legislation.
On Tuesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill would be brought up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
He revealed that an 8-hour discussion had been allocated for the Bill’s deliberation. Rijiju made the announcement after a meeting with the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
“Tomorrow, on 2nd April, we are bringing the Waqf Amendment Bill, and we have allocated time for discussion,” Rijiju told the media after the meeting.
He further clarified that if the House feels more time is needed for discussion, the time could be extended based on the consensus of the members. However, Rijiju also warned that if the opposition chose not to participate, the government could not stop them from doing so.
Congress and other opposition parties have ramped up their criticism of the Waqf Bill. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the Bill, calling it an “assault” on the Constitution and a direct attempt by the BJP to disrupt the social harmony that has existed in India for centuries.
He argued that the proposed legislation was deeply flawed and would dilute constitutional protections for citizens regardless of religion.
Ramesh also accused the BJP of attempting to “demonize minority communities” through the Waqf Bill, claiming it was part of the party's broader strategy to undermine social harmony in India's multi-religious society. He further alleged that the Bill would damage the traditions and institutions established by previous laws to manage Waqfs, limiting the community’s right to manage its own religious and cultural heritage.
Ramesh raised concerns over how the Bill had been handled in the Parliamentary Joint Committee, accusing the ruling BJP of “bulldozing” a 428-page report through the committee without thorough clause-by-clause discussion. He emphasized that this violated parliamentary practices. Despite these concerns, the committee, after multiple sittings and hearings, adopted the report, which included several amendments to the original Bill. The opposition, however, strongly disagreed with the report and submitted dissent notes.
Published April 1st 2025, 13:28 IST