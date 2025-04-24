All Pakistani Nationals Asked To Leave India In Next 72 Hours - All Visas Cancelled, Travel Banned

New Delhi: In a decisive and stern response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, the Government of India has announced the immediate suspension of all visa services for Pakistani nationals. The move comes as part of a series of security and diplomatic steps initiated by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the aftermath of the cross-border assault, carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

“In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. “All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

It added, “Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025. All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of their visas, as now amended. Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest."

‘Leave India’



With this, most Pakistani nationals holding Indian visas now have just 72 hours to exit the country.

A Message of Deterrence

The suspension of visa services is not just a bureaucratic formality, it is a signal. A signal that India will not continue business as usual with a nation from where terrorism routinely spills across its borders.

While India remains committed to peace, it will not extend the courtesy of cooperation to a country that turns a blind eye to the use of its soil for terror attacks on Indian civilians.

Officials have reiterated that while humanitarian considerations were respected till now, the repeated betrayal of peace by Pakistan-backed terror outfits has left India with no choice but to act decisively.

The Pahalgam Horror