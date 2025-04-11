Amit Shah Confirms BJP-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu For 2026 Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with AIADMK’s E Palaniswami, TN BJP leader K Annamalai and others during a press conference, in Chennai. | Image: PTI

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday confirmed BJP -AIADMK alliance for next year's Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Addressing a presser, Amit Shah said that the upcoming elections will be contested under the leadership of PM Modi on a national level and under the leadership of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on the state level.

Amit Shah confirmed that no conditions have been set for the alliance between BJP and AIADMK adding they will defeat MK Stalin's DMK and form the government with full majority.

Responding to when asked about alliance details including seat and ministries distribution, Amit Shah said that the seat and ministries distribution will be done in future.

Hitting out at CM MK Stalin-led DMK, Amit Shah said that the DMK is bringing up issues like Sanatan Dharma, three-language policy, NEET and delimitation to divert the attention from real issues.

He further listed out several scams including Rs 39,000 crore liquor scam, energy scam, transport scam, money laundering scam, cash for job scam, MNREGA scam among others and asked the DMK to first answer this to the people of the state.

Amit Shah said that the alliance between BJP and AIADMK will benefit both the parties.

On being asked why it took so much time to finalise the alliance, Amit Shah said that it took time because they wanted it to be permanent adding it's going to be a win-win situation for both the parties BJP and AIADMK.

"It was delayed because now this alliance is going to be permanent. It will not have any issues again... The BJP respects and takes pride in Tamil language, culture and people...," Amit Shah said.

AIADMK and BJP leaders have decided that AIADMK, BJP and all the alliance parties will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together as NDA , Amit Shah said in another statement.