BREAKING: Anti-Terror Operation Underway In Sopore, At Least 3 Terrorists Reported To Be Trapped
The security forces have launched an anti-terror operation in North Kashmir's Sopore district after receiving information regarding the presence of at least three terrorists in the residential area.
Sopore: The security forces have launched an anti-terror operation in North Kashmir's Sopore district after receiving information regarding the presence of at least three terrorists in the residential area. According to the sources, on receiving a tip about the presence of the terrorists in the residential area of Sopore, the security forces immediately rushed to the site and initiated a search operation.
The sources confirmed that the terrorists are trapped in the area as the anti-terror operation is underway at the site.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 20:28 IST