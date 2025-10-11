Republic World
  • BREAKING: Anti-Terror Operation Underway In Sopore, At Least 3 Terrorists Reported To Be Trapped

Updated 11 October 2025 at 20:28 IST

BREAKING: Anti-Terror Operation Underway In Sopore, At Least 3 Terrorists Reported To Be Trapped

The security forces have launched an anti-terror operation in North Kashmir's Sopore district after receiving information regarding the presence of at least three terrorists in the residential area.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Anti-Terror Operation Underway In Sopore
Anti-Terror Operation Underway In Sopore | Image: x

Sopore: The security forces have launched an anti-terror operation in North Kashmir's Sopore district after receiving information regarding the presence of at least three terrorists in the residential area. According to the sources, on receiving a tip about the presence of the terrorists in the residential area of Sopore, the security forces immediately rushed to the site and initiated a search operation. 

The sources confirmed that the terrorists are trapped in the area as the anti-terror operation is underway at the site. 

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. 

Published By : Abhishek Tiwari

Published On: 11 October 2025 at 20:28 IST

