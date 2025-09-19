Army Engages Terrorists in Close Combat in J&K’s Kishtwar

Breaking News: Troops from the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps established close contact with terrorists in the area of Kishtwar around 8 PM on Friday. The encounter occurred during an intelligence-based operation aimed at tracking suspected terrorist activity in the region.

Following the contact, a fierce exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and Army personnel. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and operations are currently underway to neutralise the threat.

The number of terrorists involved have not yet been confirmed. One Army soldier has been injured in the ongoing encounter with terrorists. Security forces continue their intelligence-based operation to neutralise the threat.

Kishtwar has witnessed heightened anti-terror activity in recent months, with the Army intensifying efforts to dismantle terror networks operating in remote and mountainous terrain.

Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Poonch

The Indian Army has recovered one AK-47 rifle, four magazines, 163 rounds of ammunition, and 20 hand grenades during a search operation. The recovery was made along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district, as part of ongoing counter-infiltration efforts.