Army Jawan Injured After Terrorists Open Fire in J&K's Tral

New Delhi: Terrorists opened fire on an off-duty soldier in the Tral area of Pulwama district, south Kashmir on Wednesday. The soldier, a member of the Territorial Army, was on leave when militants targeted him.

According to initial reports, the soldier sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital where his condition is now stated to be stable.

In response to the attack, security forces have cordoned off the entire area and launched an operation to track down and apprehend the attackers.