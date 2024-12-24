Published 18:54 IST, December 24th 2024
BREAKING: Army Vehicle With At Least 18 Soldiers Falls Into 150-Metre Deep Gorge Near Poonch
An army vehicle with at least 18 personnel has fallen into a 150-metre deep gorge near Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. A rescue operation is underway.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)
Srinagar: An army vehicle with more than 18 soldiers fell into a 150-feet deep gorge. The incident took place when the vehicle was in forward area of Balnoi in Poonch district.
According to reports, many troops have received injuries. A relief and rescue operation has been launched.
More to follow…
Updated 19:02 IST, December 24th 2024