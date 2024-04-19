According to preliminary information, the labourers were working in the trench when they slipped suddenly and fell into it. | Image:Republic Digital

Advertisement

Srinagar: Two labourers lost their lives while one was rescued on Friday after they fell into a trench in Chakpora area of south Kashmir’ Kulgam, Republic has learnt. According to preliminary information, the labourers were working in the trench when they slipped suddenly and fell into it.

The deceased have been identified as Maqbool Dar of Kulgam and Aziz ur Rehman of Bengal.

Advertisement

Medical superintendent of the district hospital in Kulgam, Gulzar Ahmad Dar told Republic that the duo was brought dead to the hospital, while one is undergoing treatment.

A joint team of the SDRF and the police carried out the rescue operation.

Advertisement