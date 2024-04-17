Top Naxal commander Shankar Rao, who had a bounty of Rs 25 lakhs on him, was among the extremists killed by the forces in the fierce gun-battle. | Image:Republic Digital

Advertisement

Bastar: At least 29 Maoists were killed while three security personnel were left injured in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, Republic has learnt. The bodies of over a score of Maoists have been recovered, so far. Additionally, seven units of AK-47 rifles and three units of Light Machine Guns (LMG) have also been recovered from the site of the incident.

Top Maoist commander Shankar Rao, who had a bounty of Rs 25 lakhs on him, was among the extremists killed by the security forces in the fierce gun-battle that ensued through late evening into the night. Although an official confirmation is awaited in this regard, reports suggest that the number of casualties is expected to increase as there is a possibility of more than 50 Maoists present in the area.

Advertisement

"A large number of Maoists have been neutralised. I would like to congratulate the jawans of the security forces...We are all working under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is giving us guidance...All that is necessary will be done. There will be no laxity... In times to come, all efforts will be made to ensure a Naxal-free Bastar…The government is ready for a dialogue. A solution should come out through dialogue and discussions and there should be peace in Bastar”, news agency ANI quoted Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma as saying.

#WATCH | Gariaband: At least 29 naxals neutralised in an encounter with Police in Chhattisgarh.



Deputy CM Vijay Sharma says, "...A large number of naxals have been neutralised...I would like to congratulate the jawans of the security forces...We are all working under the… pic.twitter.com/eeqQEbLQEm — ANI (@ANI)

The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation based on specific intelligence, a senior police official told news agency PTI, adding that the three injured security personnel were being shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, IG Bastar P Sunddaraj told ANI that the operation was launched after information regarding the presence of top Maoists – Shankar, Lalita and Raju – being present in the area, was received.

Advertisement

#WATCH जगदलपुर, बस्तर (छत्तीसगढ़): आईजी बस्तर पी सुंदरराज ने कहा, "कांकेर के छोटेबेठिया में मुठभेड़ स्थल से 18 नक्सलियों के शव बरामद हुए हैं। काफी बड़ी मात्रा में एके 47 समेत कई हथियार मिले हैं। अभी मुठभेड़ जारी है। ऑपरेशन में 3 जवान घायल हो गए। वह खतरे से बाहर हैं उनके बेहतर… pic.twitter.com/m2QjEbMdJQ — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews)

“While the operation was still under progress, when BSF Ops party came under fire from CPI Maoist cadres, BSF troops effectively retaliated against them. During the operation, one BSF personnel sustained bullet injury on his leg and is out of danger after being evacuated”, an official told Republic.

Advertisement

According to Kanker Superintendent of Police IK Elesela, the encounter is underway in the Binagunda forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits.

The incident took place just days ahead of the polling for Lok Sabha Elections in the Kanker district.