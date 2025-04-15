BREAKING: Bangladeshi Miscreants Involved in Bengal Waqf Violence, Says Report

New Delhi: A preliminary investigation into the recent unrest in West Bengal, sparked by protests over the Waqf law, has reportedly uncovered the involvement of Bangladeshi miscreants. The violence, which erupted in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, left three people dead, several others injured.

The protests, triggered by the Waqf (Amendment) Act passed earlier this month, have escalated tensions in the region, particularly in Murshidabad, which has been at the center of the unrest.

Murshidabad Violence

The law, which gives options to the government to better manage Waqf properties, has been fiercely opposed by some local groups, leading to widespread protests and violent clashes.

The situation in Murshidabad became particularly dire after the protests turned into riots, resulting in widespread destruction of property.

One local shopkeeper described the devastation: “My entire building has been reduced to rubble. The glass panes were shattered, and they broke in through the rear wooden windows and doors. They looted our belongings and left everything in ruins.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has been vocal in its criticism of the Trinamool Congress ( TMC ), accusing the ruling party of backing the protests. The BJP has also targeted TMC MP Bapi Halder, alleging that he issued threatening statements against those opposing matters related to Waqf properties. These allegations have further fueled political tensions, as both parties continue to point fingers at each other.

In an effort to restore order, the central government has deployed additional security forces to Murshidabad and other vulnerable areas. While tensions have slightly eased in parts of the district, with patrolling forces maintaining a presence, authorities have urged residents to remain calm and resume their normal activities.

“Security forces are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the people. We urge everyone to stay peaceful and allow normalcy to return,” an official statement read.

‘Violence has become tradition in Mamata's Bengal'

BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stated that a father-son duo was brutally killed during the Waqf protest. He criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , claiming she does not deserve to remain in power.

Majumdar further alleged that violence has become a tradition in West Bengal, asserting that hundreds of Hindus have been killed in violence-related incidents.

‘Deeply embarrassing for Mamata Banerjee'

Lashing out at the CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said that the Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of central forces in riot-affected Murshidabad. Once again, Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Police have failed the people of the state.

“This should be deeply embarrassing for Mamata Banerjee, but she will likely pretend as if nothing happened and move on to planning for the next riot. A shameful display of conduct from a Chief Minister," Amit Malviya said.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also slammed the Mamata government in Bengal saying what is happening in Malda and Murshidabad makes it difficult to tell whether this is Bangladesh or West Bengal. Even today, temples are being vandalised and Hindu homes are being looted. We have repeatedly said that there is a conspiracy to turn West Bengal into “West Bangladesh”.