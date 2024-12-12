sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:32 IST, December 12th 2024

Breaking: Bank of Baroda Branch Manager Arrested by CBI in Rs 1 Lakh Bribery Case

The accused Branch manager demanded the bribe through signed bank cheque and was caught encashing the same.

CBI
CBI Arrests Bank of Baroda Branch Manager in Bribe Case. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: CBI has arrested accused branch manager, Bank of Baroda. Shikarpur branch Bulandshahr (U.P) for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complaint. The accused Branch manager demanded the bribe through signed bank cheque and was caught encashing the same.

