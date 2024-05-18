Advertisement

Tiruchirappalli: A mid-air technical glitch in Bengaluru-bound Air India Express aircraft with 137 passengers onboard forced the flight to make an emergency landing at Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli on Saturday. The incident took place Saturday afternoon, when the flight took off from Thiruvananthapuram for Bengaluru was diverted to Tiruchirappalli immediately after a technical glitch was detected mid-air. The flight safely landed at the airport, following which all the passengers safely disembarked the flight, reported news agency PTI.

According to the information, after the incident, a replacement aircraft was being arranged to further send the passengers to their destination. Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.

This incident has surfaced a day after a Bengaluru-bound Air India flight number AI 807 with 175 passengers onboard had to return to Delhi after facing a mid-air scare due to a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit.

