Published 18:05 IST, December 12th 2024

BREAKING: Bengaluru Techie’s Wife Nikita Singhania To Be Arrested, Say Sources

Wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash Nikita Singhania likely to be arrested on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Atul Subhash Death Case
Bengaluru Techie’s Wife Nikita Singhania To Be Arrested, Say Sources | Image: R Bharat

New Delhi: Wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash Nikita Singhania likely to be arrested on Thursday, said sources. Karnataka police teams are currently in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and Singhania is likely to be arrested and brought to Bengaluru. 
 

Updated 18:17 IST, December 12th 2024