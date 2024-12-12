Published 18:05 IST, December 12th 2024
BREAKING: Bengaluru Techie’s Wife Nikita Singhania To Be Arrested, Say Sources
Wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash Nikita Singhania likely to be arrested on Thursday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Techie’s Wife Nikita Singhania To Be Arrested, Say Sources | Image: R Bharat
New Delhi: Wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash Nikita Singhania likely to be arrested on Thursday, said sources. Karnataka police teams are currently in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and Singhania is likely to be arrested and brought to Bengaluru.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:17 IST, December 12th 2024