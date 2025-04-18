HISTORIC: Bhagavad Gita & Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra Added To UNESCO’s Memory Of World Register, PM Modi Says ‘Proud Moment’

New Delhi: The Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra have officially been added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register—a global initiative dedicated to safeguarding documentary heritage of exceptional global significance.

Responding to this prestigious recognition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on X, A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world.”

The Prime Minister retweeted a post by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was the first to announce the inclusion of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.

Shekhawat referred to the achievement as “a historic moment for Bharat’s civilisational heritage.”

Sharing the news, Shekhawat wrote, “The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita & Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra are now inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. This global honour celebrates India’s eternal wisdom & artistic genius.”

He further added, “These timeless works are more than literary treasures—they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that have shaped Bharat’s worldview and the way we think, feel, live, and express.”

The Memory of the World Register honours historical manuscripts, texts, and documents that have had a lasting influence on societies over time.

The Bhagavad Gita, a sacred scripture that features a profound dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna, stands as a spiritual and philosophical pillar.

Likewise, the Natyashastra, authored by the ancient sage Bharat Muni, is esteemed as the foundational treatise on performing arts, encompassing theatre, dance, and music.