BREAKING: Bhagwant Mann's Lame Response After Mocking PM Modi's Global Diplomacy | Watch

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday yet again launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), questioning the purpose of the Prime Minister’s frequent foreign visits and accusing the Centre of neglecting core issues affecting Punjab.

Mann claims they often serve no clear diplomatic goal. “The PM is going to nations we don’t even know the names of, taking honours from such small nations. The same number of people gather here when a JCB is at work,” he said.

He also invoked the Prime Minister’s surprise 2015 visit to Pakistan, saying, “The PM goes to countries at times without even invitation, he landed in Pakistan to eat biryani. We can’t go to Pakistan, but the PM can go.”

MEA Calls Mann’s Remarks ‘Irresponsible’ and ‘Regrettable’

Mann’s remarks follow the Ministry of External Affairs' issuing a sharp rebuttal without naming the Punjab CM. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India’s relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority.”

Mann responded, asking, “Don’t we have the right to ask the PM what foreign policy is? Who has supported us? Then why are you moving around?”

Mann further warned the Centre not to backtrack on the Indus Water Treaty, asserting that Punjab should receive its fair share of water.

Touching on the row over a Pakistani actor’s role in Diljit Dosanjh’s film, Mann questioned the inconsistency in the government’s stand.

“This film was made much before, now they are saying ‘Gaddar.’ At times, they say Gaddar, or at times, Sardar,” he said.

‘Punjab Doesn’t Need CISF’

Mann also criticised the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), calling it a “white elephant” draining Punjab’s resources. He objected to deploying CISF troops to secure BBMB facilities:

“The Punjab police is competent enough. Why CISF? They’ve sent us pending bills of ₹7.5 crore. When the Pathankot attack took place, the Punjab government was sent a bill of ₹2.5 crore for paramilitary deployment.”