BREAKING: Big Jolt To Kejriwal: Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak Quit AAP, Join BJP

Breaking: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak on Friday quit AAP in a big jolt to Kejriwal and joined the BJP. At a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha stated, "We have decided that we, the two-thirds members of the AAP in Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Indian Constitution and merge with the BJP."

Why Raghav Chadha Left AAP?

Raghav Chadha said, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat and to which I gave 15 years of my youth, has now completely deviated from its principles, values, and core morals. The party is no longer working for the country or in the national interest, but for personal gain. Many of you have been telling me this for the past few years, and I too have personally felt that I am the right man in the wrong party. I repeat, ‘I am the right man in the wrong party.’ Therefore, today I announce that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party and going to the people.”