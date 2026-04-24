BREAKING: Big Jolt To Kejriwal: Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak Quit AAP, Join BJP
Raghav Chadha along with seven MPs Quit AAP and join BJP with 2/3rd majority.
- India News
- 2 min read
Breaking: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak on Friday quit AAP in a big jolt to Kejriwal and joined the BJP. At a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha stated, "We have decided that we, the two-thirds members of the AAP in Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Indian Constitution and merge with the BJP."
Raghav Chadha, Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak have been Rajya Sabha members for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since 2022.
Why Raghav Chadha Left AAP?
Raghav Chadha said, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat and to which I gave 15 years of my youth, has now completely deviated from its principles, values, and core morals. The party is no longer working for the country or in the national interest, but for personal gain. Many of you have been telling me this for the past few years, and I too have personally felt that I am the right man in the wrong party. I repeat, ‘I am the right man in the wrong party.’ Therefore, today I announce that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party and going to the people.”
“We, two-thirds of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)” he added.
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