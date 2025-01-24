BREAKING: Big Relief For Consumers, Amul Reduces Milk Prices Across India

New Delhi: Amul, India’s leading dairy brand, on Friday announced a price reduction of ₹1 per litre across its three flagship products—Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, and Amul Tea Special. The revised prices came into effect immediately, offering relief to consumers amid rising household expenses.

The new prices were announced as follows: Amul Gold (1L) was priced at ₹65, Amul Tea Special (1L) at ₹61, and Amul Taaza (1L) at ₹53.

The price cut aimed to make daily essentials more affordable for millions of households across India.

In a statement, Amul confirmed that the decision was made to support consumers during a time of high inflation. '

The company expressed its commitment to balancing affordability with quality, ensuring that essential dairy products remained accessible.

Amul