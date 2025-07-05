Big Republic Impact: UK-Based Arms Consultant Sanjay Bhandari Declared Fugitive Economic Offender

Updated 5 July 2025 at 14:13 IST
New Delhi: In a massive Republic Media Network impact, UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari has been declared a fugitive economic offender by a special Delhi court on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea. Republic’s Senior Editor Shawan Sen was the only Indian journalist to track Bhandari down, with the channel having conducted a sting operation on him in London.
The special court declared Sanjay Bhandari a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated that Bhandari fled to the U.K. in 2016, and a recent plea by India seeking his extradition was rejected by a U.K. court.
The ED registered a money laundering case against Bhandari and others in February 2017, based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax department under the anti-black money law of 2015. The agency went on to file its own charge sheet against Bhandari in 2020.
This development has posed a significant challenge for Robert Vadra, who is under investigation over his alleged links with the arms dealer.
Less than a month ago, Vadra received fresh summons in connection with the money laundering case that also alleges his association with Bhandari. The case is built around the ED’s 2023 chargesheet, which claims Bhandari bought and renovated a London property in 2009 using funds allegedly provided by Vadra. Vadra has denied any involvement, calling the allegations a “political witch hunt” and stating he is being “hounded and harassed” for political reasons.
