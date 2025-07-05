Big Republic Impact: UK-Based Arms Consultant Sanjay Bhandari Declared Fugitive Economic Offender

New Delhi: In a massive Republic Media Network impact, UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari has been declared a fugitive economic offender by a special Delhi court on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea. Republic’s Senior Editor Shawan Sen was the only Indian journalist to track Bhandari down, with the channel having conducted a sting operation on him in London.

The special court declared Sanjay Bhandari a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated that Bhandari fled to the U.K. in 2016, and a recent plea by India seeking his extradition was rejected by a U.K. court.

The ED registered a money laundering case against Bhandari and others in February 2017, based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax department under the anti-black money law of 2015. The agency went on to file its own charge sheet against Bhandari in 2020.

This development has posed a significant challenge for Robert Vadra, who is under investigation over his alleged links with the arms dealer.