Big Setback for INDI, BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla Wins Chandigarh Mayor Elections

Chandigarh: BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla won the Chandigarh mayoral election on Thursday, defeating AAP's Prem Lata by a narrow margin. Babla secured 19 votes, while Lata got 17.

The result was announced by presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi. Polling began at 11:20 am in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and concluded at 12:19 pm.