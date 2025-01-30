sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:02 IST, January 30th 2025

Big Setback for INDI, BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla Wins Chandigarh Mayor Elections

Polling for the post began at 11:20 am in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and ended at 12:19 pm.

Chandigarh: BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla won the Chandigarh mayoral election on Thursday, defeating AAP's Prem Lata by a narrow margin. Babla secured 19 votes, while Lata got 17.  

The result was announced by presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi. Polling began at 11:20 am in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and concluded at 12:19 pm.  

The election saw a direct contest between the BJP and the AAP- Congress alliance, with Babla emerging victorious.

Updated 13:08 IST, January 30th 2025

