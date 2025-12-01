Big Twist in Kerala Rape Case: TV Commentator Rahul Easwar Arrested; Suspended Cong MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Still Absconding

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development in the high-profile rape and forced-abortion case involving suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, the Kerala Police on Monday arrested prominent TV commentator and activist Rahul Easwar for allegedly revealing the identity of the survivor during a televised debate.

Easwar was reportedly picked up from his house in Thiruvananthapuram early this morning during a police raid.

Even as Easwar was arrested for publicly defending Mamkoottathil and “openly backing the accused MLA”, the prime accused, Rahul Mamkoottathil, remains on the run. Despite intensified search operations, he has continued to evade arrest.

The Crime Branch continues its probe into allegations that the MLA sexually assaulted a woman, impregnated her, and then pressured her into an abortion. The emergence of fresh audio clips and WhatsApp chats last week had deepened the crisis, prompting the Congress to suspend Mamkoottathil and distance itself from him.

