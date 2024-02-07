Advertisement

New Delhi: A Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress on Monday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi, accusing a known person of raping her. The alleged incident, according to the police sources, took place last year, in 2023. As per the complainant, the incident occurred at a flat on Deoli Road. Police sources stated that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered and further inquiry is underway.

This is breaking news, more details awaited…