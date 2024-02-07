Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:34 IST
Breaking: Bigg Boss Contestant Files FIR Alleging Rape in Delhi
Bigg Boss contestant on Monday lodged an FIR of rape in Tigdi Police Station, Delhi
Isha Bhandari
TV actress has lodged an FIR of rape in Tigdi Police Station, Delhi | Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: A Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress on Monday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi, accusing a known person of raping her. The alleged incident, according to the police sources, took place last year, in 2023. As per the complainant, the incident occurred at a flat on Deoli Road. Police sources stated that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered and further inquiry is underway.
This is breaking news, more details awaited…
Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:31 IST
