BREAKING: Birch Nightclub Fire: Club Manager Arrested, Owner on the Run After Deadly Fire Claims 25 Lives
Birch Nightclub Fire: Club Manager Arrested, Owner on the Run After Deadly Fire Claims 25 Lives
New Delhi: The club manager of Birch by Romeo is arrested by the Goa police in connection with the nightclub fire, and the owner of the club is on the run.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 7 December 2025 at 11:03 IST