Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Birch Nightclub Fire: Club Manager Arrested, Owner on the Run After Deadly Fire Claims 25 Lives

Updated 7 December 2025 at 11:36 IST

BREAKING: Birch Nightclub Fire: Club Manager Arrested, Owner on the Run After Deadly Fire Claims 25 Lives

Birch Nightclub Fire: Club Manager Arrested, Owner on the Run After Deadly Fire Claims 25 Lives

Vanshika Punera
Follow : Google News Icon  
Birch Nightclub Fire: Club Manager Arrested, Owner on the Run After Deadly Fire Claims 25 Lives
Birch Nightclub Fire: Club Manager Arrested, Owner on the Run After Deadly Fire Claims 25 Lives | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The club manager of Birch by Romeo is arrested by the Goa police in connection with the nightclub fire, and the owner of the club is on the run. 

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 7 December 2025 at 11:03 IST